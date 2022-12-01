Class 10 Exams From Feb 27, Class 12 Exam From Feb 13. Check Full Schedule Here

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2023: The council said the ICSE (Class 10) board exams will start on February 27 with English Language – English paper 1 and will end with Biology – Science paper 3 on March 29, 2023.

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2023: Apart from the announcement of CISCE time table 2023, the board said the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released the date sheet for ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams 2023. As per the date sheet, ICSE Class 10 exams will be held from 27 February and ISC Class 12 will be held from 13 February. The students can now check the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet on the CISCE official website, cisce.org.

The CISCE said that the ISC Class 12 board exam will start from 13 February and continue till 31 March. The ISC board exam would begin from 2 PM and will end at 5 PM. The council said three hours would be given for every exam during the ISC Class 12 board exams.

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023: Direct Link

The council also stated that the ISC (Class 12) board exams will start on February 13 with the English Language – English paper 1 and will end with the Environmental Science paper on March 31, 2023.

ISC Class 12 Date Sheet 2023: Direct Link

The council also stated that the duration of the board exams will be 3 hours and the time indicated on the Class 10, 12 time table for writing the paper, 15 minutes time will be given for reading the question paper.

CISCE Issues Guidelines For Students

The CISCE has also issued guidelines for students appearing in ICSE, ISC board date sheet and asked the candidates to be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.

“A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late,” reads a statement.

The council said the students must adhere to the CISCE exam day guidelines to avoid any inconveniences.

The council said if a candidate is found indulging in any unfair means, will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE and may be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and refused admission to subsequent examination papers.



