Class 10 Matric Exam From March 10. Full Schedule to be Out Soon News

Odisha Board Exam Date Sheet Latest Update: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday said Class 10 board examinations will be held between March 10 and March 17. Over six lakh students will appear in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

As part of the new exam pattern, the BSE is now conducting a total of six assessments for Class 10 students in a year, which includes four formative assessments (FAs) and two summative assessments (SAs).

While the students have already appeared FA-1, FA-2 and SA-1, they are now appearing FA-3 and will appear FA-4 in the month of February, informed BSE President Ramashis Hajra.

He further added the final examination for the Class 10 students to be held from March 10 to March 17 will be known as Summative Assessment 2 (SA-2).

“Fixed percentage of marks drawn from all the six assessment tests will add up to arrive at the final result of a student”, he said.

The BSE also said that the SA-2 would be held at the same examination centres where the students wrote their SA-1 papers held in the month of November last year. The board has also decided to retain the pattern of questions for the SA-2 as that of SA-I, Hajra said.

The BSE said the Vocational Trade Exam will begin from February 15, 2023 and will go till February 22, 2023. Examination centre and nodal centres which were fixed in summative assessment 1 will be the same for summative assessment 2. And the Class 9 Formative Assessment II for High School and Madhyama will be from February 20 to 25

The BSE said that the marks of both Formative Assessment III or FA III and Formative Assessment IV or FA IV will be uploaded by the respective mentors from February 15, 2023 to February 22, 2023.



