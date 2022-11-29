Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Class 10 Student Gang Raped By Classmates In Hyderabad Video Of Crime Uploaded On Social Media

A class 10 girl was allegedly gang-raped by five of her classmates.

Hyderabad: A class 10 girl was allegedly gang-raped by five of her classmates. They also reportedly made a video of the crime and blackmailed her. The alleged crime took place under the jurisdiction of the Hayathnagar police station limits on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to the reports, the sexual assault happened in August, but it came to light only now with the parents of the victim approaching the police.

The accused recorded the sexual assault on their mobile phones and threatened the girl that if she revealed it to anybody, they would upload the video on social media. Ten days later, they again sexually assaulted the girl by blackmailing her.

The accused allegedly shared the video on social media and when the parents came to know about it, they lodged a complaint with the police.

The police have booked five students, all minors, under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They have been sent to a juvenile home.




