Class 10 Student Hangs Self Inside School in MP’s Barwani, CCTV Footage Surfaces

Bhopal/MP: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide inside a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district. A CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced and further investigation into the case is underway. The deceased has been identified as Om Septa (15).
An official stated that the Class 10 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the classrooms at the school in the morning. The exact cause for the extreme step will be known only after a probe.
“After breakfast, the boy went to an empty classroom and hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a towel,” the school’s principal Govind Bhayal said.
The boy, who was staying in the school’s hostel, had written a letter addressed to the warden, which was found inside a notebook, Barwani police station in-charge Vijay Rawat told PTI. He added that the boy had stated that he did not want to study in a group and wished to study alone.
The incident comes days after a student of class 11th from Gwalior shot himself using his father’s licensed pistol. The boy likely was facing trouble with online classes.
Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.
AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726