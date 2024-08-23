NationalPolitics

Class 12 Student Raped By School Bus Driver For Months, Blackmailed With Morphed Photos

According to reports, the school driver, who was employed on contract basis, submitted his resignation after the school authorities took up the matter with him.

Zirakpur police on Wednesday arrested a bus driver of a prominent school in Chandigarh for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old Class 12 student.  The accused has been identified as Mohammad Razaq, a 26-year-old bus driver from Manimajra, Chandigarh blackmailed the victim with morphed pictures, leading to three horrific assaults between May and July, all taking place at her residence. The victim, burdened by the trauma, found the strength to confide in her parents about the harrowing experiences. Subsequently, a formal complaint was filed with the police. The victim disclosed that Razaq, had been stalking her for months and even attempted to establish a friendship. Refused by the victim, he morphed her images from a family event and threatened her with them.

On May 18, she and her sister were home while their parents were away at work. Meanwhile, Razaq visited her house and coerced her into establishing sexual relations with him after threatening to circulate the objectionable pictures if she did not relent. Continuing to threaten her, she visited her house twice more on July 6 and July 26, and raped her.

According to reports, the school driver, who was employed on contract basis, submitted his resignation after the school authorities took up the matter with him. Childline helpline, which is run by the UT administration, was also informed about the crime.

The Zirakpur police immediately arrested the accused, who is facing charges under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.





