Class 2 student 'sacrificed' to 'bring fame to…

The boy’s death came to light on September 23 when Hathras police discovered his body in the school director’s car in the Sadabad area, about 35 km from Agra.

Hathras Horror
Hathras ‘black magic’ HORROR: Class 2 student ‘sacrificed’ to ‘bring fame to…

In a tragic and disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a nine-year-old boy studying at a private school and residing in its hostel was allegedly killed as part of a black magic ritual. According to the police, the ritual was aimed at “bringing fame to the school” and resolving issues faced by the family of the school director. The boy’s death came to light on September 23 when Hathras police discovered his body in the school director’s car in the Sadabad area, about 35 km from Agra. Following an investigation, the police arrested five individuals on Thursday, including the school director, the director’s father, and three teachers, in connection with the boy’s death.

Nipun Agarwal, Hathras Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrest and said, “The child was strangled with the intent to bring prosperity to the school and secure its future.” The reports claimed that the accused strangled the child to death on September 22.





