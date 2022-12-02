Friday, December 2, 2022
Class 8 Student Jumps Off 2nd Floor Of School Building In UP's Aligarh, Condition Critical

Soon after the incident, the student was admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Aligarh: One Class 8 student jumped off the second floor of school building after being punished by the class teacher. The incident happened in a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. Soon after the incident, the student was admitted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Notably, the student was punished for not completing his homework by teacher and he jumped off the building out of fear.

As per reports, he didn’t complete his class homework and made reels. After his teacher came to know about this, she punished him in the classroom.

The CCTV footage showed the student sitting on the floor as a part of the punishment. Soon, he got up and jumped off the school building.

After his friends saw this, they reported the incident to the teacher and everyone rushed to the spot to save him.

Giving details, school director SN Singh said the student is critical as he is badly injured. School director further added that the student got serious injury on his head and treatment is underway.

In the meantime, the parents of the students have blamed the teacher and some senior students who used to bully him for participating in sports trials.




Published Date: December 2, 2022 11:46 PM IST





