Classic Legends Revives the Legendary BSA Company, to Launch the Gold Star on August 15th

BSA Motorcycles, the iconic British brand, is set to officially debut in India for the first time, following its introduction in 23 countries across Europe and the UK. Now owned by Classic Legends, the Birmingham Small Arms Company (BSA) is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world.

BSA Gold Star 650

The first product from BSA Motorcycles, the BSA Gold Star, will be unveiled for Indian enthusiasts by Classic Legends, on August 15th, 2024.

Birmingham Small Arms (BSA) was established in 1861, originally focused on firearms production. By 1903, BSA had expanded into motorcycles, launching its first model in 1910. This marked the beginning of BSAs journey to becoming the worlds largest motorcycle manufacturer by the 1950s. Known for their quality, reliability, and affordability, BSA motorcycles quickly became a household name in Britain.

Throughout its history, BSA played a significant role in shaping the motorcycle industry. In 1951, BSA acquired Triumph Engineering Co Ltd, and later merged with Norton-Villiers. This period marked BSAs dominance in the British motorcycle industry, associated with three of the most prestigious brands in motorcycling history.

BSA motorcycles set numerous speed records in the early 1970s, including the motorcycle land speed record. The brand was also deeply intertwined with various subculture groups, including the Ton-Up Boys, Promenade Percys, and Clubman Racers. These groups played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural narrative around motorcycling in the UK during the 1950s and 1960s, further cementing BSAs place in motorcycling history.

The original BSA ceased operations in England in 1973. Now, under the stewardship of Classic Legends, BSA is poised to reclaim its position in the motorcycling world, starting with its much-anticipated launch in India.

BSA motorcycles hold a special place in India’s motorcycling heritage, having been imported by the British during the pre-Independence era. Often gifted to affluent Indian acquaintances, particularly within the Parsi community, these bikes have since become cherished collectibles. Over the years, enthusiasts have restored, auctioned, and preserved BSA motorcycles, with many found in vintage collector clubs across the country.

The BSA Company is poised to introduce the “gold standard” in classic motorcycles – the Gold Star, which is known for its racing pedigree and timeless design. The Gold Star promises to capture hearts with its blend of nostalgia and modern features tailored for todays riders. Throughout its existence, BSAs engineers and riders worked to enhance the Gold Star consistently, surpassing previous expectations in terms of output and capabilities from its simple push-rod petrol engine. It is still recognized as a design icon of its era and enjoyed great success for well over a decade in practically every aspect of motorcycle sport.

As the launch date approaches, the BSA Company is excited to re-introduce the joy of riding the gold standard to a future cohort of enthusiasts.

About Classic Legends

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India & International markets. The company currently boasts of an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa, Yezdi & BSA marquee brands. It aims to bring to consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervour into the retro classic motorcycle market.

Launched in 2018, Jawa Motorcycles was the first brand to be re-introduced as a part of the Classic Legends stable. Soon after the launch, the brand became the top searched motorcycle brand on Google with its inventory for 10 months sold out in the first month itself. Jawa is now an established motorcycling lifestyle brand, having iconic models like the Jawa, 42 & Perak in its portfolio.



The launch of Yezdi Motorcycles in 2022 introduced three distinct motorcycles models, purpose built to celebrate the spirit of fun, thrill & adventure. The combined product portfolio of Jawa & Yezdi brands, offers a full gamut of premium models, catering to entire motorcycling spectrum from urban city rides, off-roading to long distance touring.