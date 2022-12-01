Thursday, December 1, 2022
CLAT 2023 Admit Card Releasing On This Date At consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The candidates must note that the CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023: The Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Admit Card will be released next week. According to the dates announced by the Consortium of NLU’s for the CLAT exam, the CLAT admit card will be released for candidates on December 6, 2022. Soon after the formal release of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The candidates must note that the CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. Candidates would be appearing for the CLAT Exam for admissions into various branches of National Law University in India.

As per the official schedule issued by Consortium of NLU’s, the CLAT Admit Card, once released on December 6, 2022, would be made available for candidates on the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The important dates have been shared below for candidates to refer to.

CLAT 2023 – Important Dates

CLAT Admit Card December 6, 2022.
Last dast to fill in admission preferences into NLU’s December 6, 2022.
CLAT 2023 Exam December 18, 2022.
CLAT provisional answer key December 18, 2022.
Objections to the CLAT answer key December 19, 2022.
Release of the final answer key December 24, 2022.
Release of Rank List Last week of December

The final answer key for the CLAT 2023 exam will be released based on the objections raised by the candidates. The release of the final answer key would be followed by the CLAT 2023 Result. Stay tuned for the latest updates on CLAT Exam.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 10:21 PM IST





