CLAT Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Check Reporting Time, Other Important Instructions For Candidates Here

CLAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Students should carefully read the guidelines mentioned on their CLAT admit card. Check exam day guidelines here.

The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 entrance exam tomorrow, December 18, 2022. The examination will be held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. The CLAT UG, PG exam will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The examination will be held at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across India. One can download CLAT 2023 admit card by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

CLAT 2023 Exam Date: December 18, 2022

CLAT 2023: Check Important Instructions For Candidates

Reporting Time

Candidates may enter the test centre premises beginning at 1:00 PM. Candidates arriving after 2:15 PM will not be admitted to the exam hall, and no one will be allowed to leave before 4:00 PM.

At 1:50 PM, the invigilators will distribute sealed envelopes and announce instructions. After 4:00 PM, candidates are not permitted to write anything on the OMR response sheet/question booklet.

CLAT 2023 Exam: List of Documents/ Items To Carry To Exam Hall

CLAT 2023 Admit Card.

Along with the CLAT admit card 2023, candidates must bring a valid government-issued photo identification card to the examination. The valid government ID proof can be an Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN Card, Ration Card/PDS Photo Card, Voter ID Card, or Driving Licence.

PwDs/ SAPs should carry their original Disability Certificate to the Test Centre.

Candidates are permitted to carry a black or blue ballpoint pen, a transparent water bottle, and a face mask(the candidate may be asked to take off the mask for checking).

An analogue watch. Please note that bags or any other items will not be allowed inside the test centre premises.

Check CLAT Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

The UG-CLAT 2023 will be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

The PG-CLAT 2023 will feature an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students. It shall be of 120 minutes duration, with one sections: The first section will include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.



