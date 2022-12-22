CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the CLAT Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of consortiumofnlus.ac.in.



CLAT Answer Key 2023 Released.

CLAT Answer Key 2023 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 today, December 22, 2022. Candidates can download CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT examination was held on December 18. The test was held at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India.

“Based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committees and Subject Expert Anchors, the Executive Committee of the Consortium of NLUs in its meeting held on December 22, 2022 approved the following changes in the Question Booklets and Answer Keys for CLAT 2023,”NLU in an official statement said.

How to Download CLAT Final Answer Key 2023?

Go to the Consortium of National Law Universities official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2023 option.

Look for the link that reads, “Final Answer Key, CLAT 2023.”

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your CLAT Final Answer Key 2023 PDF will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that the rank list will be released in the last week of December. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.



