Clean India Technology Week 2023 Kicks Off with Grandeur and Vision for a Sustainable Future

The Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai today witnessed the grand inauguration of the 19th edition of the Clean India Technology Week 2023. The event, which spans from 13th to 15th September, began with immense enthusiasm, drawing attention from industry leaders and participants from across the nation.

The opening ceremony of Clean India Technology Week, Mumbai

The mornings highlight was the ceremonial lamp lighting, marking the official commencement of the event. Present at inauguration were Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Municipal Corporation of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation,Sukdev Darveshi, Assistant Municipal Corporation of VVCMC, Dr. Subhash Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, and industry leaders.

With over 200 exhibitor stalls showcasing the latest in cleaning technology, waste management, laundry solutions, and auto care, the expo segments are a testament to the industrys growth and innovation.

The visitor flow has been overwhelming, indicating the industrys eagerness to embrace new technologies and solutions. Among the key conferences that started today was the “Waste to No Waste: Conference on Sustainability, Net Zero, and Circular Economy.”

Speaking at the seminar, Dr. Rajale said that Navi Mumbai Corporation successfully implemented waste reduction initiative call ‘Zero Waste Slum Model’ that involves door-to-door collection and segregation, composting of waste for 18,000 households in 9 slums.

Additionally, a closed-door session with CSOs & CSRs on the topic “Circular Design as a Sustainability Tool” was initiated, reflecting the industrys commitment to sustainable practices.

The enthusiasm was palpable, with industry leaders, exhibitors and visitors alike expressing their excitement and optimism for the days ahead.

“We are seeing a significant amount of footfall and Mumbai would be the right place to showcase our products,” – Surabh Chopra, Head of India Institutional Business at Reckitt.

“On the first day itself, footfall was phenomenal and we saw a lot of B2B potential customers across all segments of our products,” – Tony Chazhoor, Managing Director of Tennant.

The Clean India Technology Week 2023 promises to be a melting pot of ideas, innovations, and collaborations, setting the tone for a cleaner and more sustainable future.

