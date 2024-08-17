Home

News

India’s Monkeypox Update: Closely Monitoring Situation, Measures Put In Place, Says Centre

The meeting was called in view of the WHO declaring mpox a “public health emergency of international concern”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Representational/IANS)

New Delhi: There are no new reported cases of monkey pox in India as of date and the government is closely monitoring the global mpox situation, said the Health Ministry on Saturday adding that preparedness and cautionary measures are being put in place to prevent and control the spread of the disease.

Health Minister JP Nadda held a meeting with senior ministry officials where it was informed that as a matter of abundant caution, certain measures are put in place.

The measures include:

Sensitising the health units at all the airports, seaports and ground crossings

Readying the testing laboratories

Gearing up health facilities for detecting, isolating and managing any case

The meeting was called in view of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

In the meeting, it was noted that mpox infections are usually self-limiting lasting between 2-4 weeks and patients generally recover with supportive management.

How Does Monkeypox Spread

Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with infected people or their soiled clothes or bedsheets. It often causes visible skin lesions that could make people less likely to be in close contact with others.

To stay safe, experts advise avoiding close physical contact with someone who has lesions resembling mpox, not sharing their utensils, clothing or bedsheets and maintaining good hygiene like regular hand-washing.

The transmission requires prolonged close contact with an infected case and is generally through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid, or contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person.

Joint Monitoring Group Meeting To Review Situation

The government said that a joint monitoring group meeting, under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services consisting of experts from relevant fields, was held to review the situation.

Imported Cases Of Monkeypox

Although the possibility of a few imported cases being detected in the coming weeks is not entirely ruled out, it was assessed that the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is presently low for India.

Scientists say the risk to the general population in countries without ongoing mpox outbreaks is low. There are vaccines and treatments available for mpox unlike in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)











