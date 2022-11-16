Wednesday, November 16, 2022
CLOSING BELL: Bull Run On Dalal Street. Sensex Ends At Fresh All-Time High

At close, BSE Sensex gained 107.73 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 61,980.72 and NSE Nifty gained 0.15 points or 0.00082 per cent to end at 18,403.55

Mumbai: Indian indices continue to maintain the gaining streak even as Sensex ended at an all-time high of 61.872.99 (on closing basis) yesterday. After opening in green, both Sensex and Nifty went on a rollercoaster ride, much similar to that of yesterday.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Kotak Mahindra: 2.61 per cent
  • HUL: 0.98 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.94 per cent
  • TCS: 0.81 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.77 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 0.66 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Bajaj Finance: -1.89 per cent
  • Tata Steel: -1.80 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.19 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.15 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: -0.73 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Kotak Mahindra: 2.80 per cent
  • Coal India: 1.18 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.07 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 0.86 per cent
  • HUL: 0.83 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Apollo Hospital: -2.88 per cent
  • Adani Enterprises: -2.49 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -2.16 per cent
  • Hindalco: -2.08 per cent
  • JSW Steel: -1.95 per cent




Published Date: November 16, 2022 3:49 PM IST





