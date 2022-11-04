CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Rebounds! Sensex, Nifty End At Day’s High

At close, BSE Sensex was up 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent at 60,950.36 and NSE Nifty was up 74.65 points or 0.41 per cent at 18,127.35.
Mumbai: Once again the Indian stock markets have proven its strength against global volatility. Even as the Dalal Street ended in red yesterday taking cue from the fall in global indices following Fed rate hike, both Sensex and Nifty managed to cling on to the 60K, 18K levels. As the trading week ends today, the Indian indices have shown strength by ending at the day’s high.
At close, BSE Sensex was up 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent at 60,950.36 and NSE Nifty was up 74.65 points or 0.41 per cent at 18,127.35.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- Bajaj Finserv: 4.53 per cent
- Tata Steel: 2.54 per cent
- UltraTechCement: 2.50 per cent
- SBI: 1.79 per cent
- Reliance: 1.45 per cent
- Asian Paints: 1.39 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.53 per cent
- Infosys: -1.08 per cent
- HUL: -1.03 per cent
- NTPC: -0.73 per cent
- HDFC Bank: -0.70 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- Adani Enterprises: 6.76 per cent
- Hindalco: 4.92 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: 4.48 per cent
- Adani Ports: 3.48 per cent
- JSW Steel: 3.17 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- Hero Motocorp: -2.17 per cent
- Cipla: -1.46 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.41 per cent
- BPCL: -1.23 per cent
- HDFC Life: -1.12 per cent