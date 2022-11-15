Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Takes A Roller Coaster Ride, Sensex Ends At All-Time High

At close, BSE Sensex gained 248.84 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 61,872.99 points and NSE Nifty gained 74.25 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 18,403.40.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: If anything could be called a roller coaster ride, it was the way how the Indian stock markets performed today. Sensex, which opened lower gathered momentum only to fall to the day’s lowest around 11:10 am IST. Sensex ended at an all-time high on closing basis.

At close, BSE Sensex gained 248.84 points or 0.40 per cent to end at 61,872.99 points and NSE Nifty gained 74.25 points or 0.41 per cent to end at 18,403.40.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Power Grid Corp: 2.41 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 2.07 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 1.83 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 1.62 per cent
  • M&M: 1.43 per cent
  • SBI: 1.43 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • ITC: -0.60 per cent
  • Reliance: -0.43 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -0.37 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -0.37 per cent
  • Nestle: -0.16 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • ONGC: 2.23 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 2.20 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.87 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 1.62 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.61 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Coal India: -6.09 per cent
  • HDFC Life: -1.10 per cent
  • Cipla: -0.95 per cent
  • Grasim: -0.86 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -0.57 per cent




Published Date: November 15, 2022 3:53 PM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 3:54 PM IST





