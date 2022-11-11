Friday, November 11, 2022
National

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Climbs Close to 1200 Points, Nifty Ends At Record High

At close BSE Sensex was 1,181.34 points or 1.95 per cent up at 61,795.04 and NSE Nifty was 321.50 points or 1.78 per cent up at 18,349.70.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street shined green today taking cue from global markets. In the morning trade itself, both Sensex and Nifty had regained what they lost in the last two trading sessions.

At close BSE Sensex was 1,181.34 points or 1.95 per cent up at 61,795.04 and NSE Nifty was 321.50 points or 1.78 per cent up at 18,349.70.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • HDFC: 5.79 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 5.69 per cent
  • Infosys: 4.51 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 3.56 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 3.40 per cent
  • TCS: 3.39 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • M&M: -0.92 per cent
  • SBI: -0.76 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -0.73 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -0.50 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: -0.42 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • HDFC: 5.89 per cent
  • HDFC Bank: 5.67 per cent
  • Infosys: 4.54 per cent
  • Tech Mahindra: 3.68 per cent
  • HCL Tech: 3.63 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Eicher Motors: -4.90 per cent
  • Hero Motocorp: -3.43 per cent
  • Brittania: -0.87 per cent
  • M&M: -0.86 per cent
  • SBI: -0.73 per cent




Published Date: November 11, 2022 3:49 PM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 3:52 PM IST





