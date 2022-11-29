CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End At Record Highs Defying Winter Blues; HUL, Pharma Stocks Surge

At close, BSE Sensex was up 177.04 points at 62,681.84 and NSE Nifty was up 45.35 points at 18,608.10.
Mumbai: Even as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and other global indices have fallen significantly, Indian indices have displayed strength against the global winds. Both Sensex and Nifty touched fresh lifetime highs today with the 52-week high of Sensex advancing to 62,887.40 and that of Nifty climbing to 18,678.10.
At close, BSE Sensex was up 177.04 points at 62,681.84 and NSE Nifty was up 45.35 points at 18,608.10.
SENSEX TOP GAINERS
- HUL: 4.27 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.46 per cent
- Nestle: 1.32 per cent
- Dr Reddy’s Labs: 1.16 per cent
- Tata Steel: 1.14 per cent
- ICICI Bank: 1.03 per cent
SENSEX TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -1.50 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.27 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -0.98 per cent
- PowerGridCorp: -0.97 per cent
- Larsen: -0.70 per cent
NIFTY TOP GAINERS
- HUL: 4.32 per cent
- JSW Steel: 2.36 per cent
- Cipla: 1.76 per cent
- Brittania: 1.72 per cent
- Hero Motocorp: 1.61 per cent
- Sun Pharma: 1.46 per cent
NIFTY TOP LOSERS
- IndusInd Bank: -1.44 per cent
- Bajaj Finserv: -1.26 per cent
- Coal India: -1.15 per cent
- Power Grid Corp: -0.88 per cent
- Maruti Suzuki: -0.84 per cent