Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNationalCLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Indices Settle In Red Meekly Above...
National

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Indices Settle In Red Meekly Above 60K, 18K

admin
By admin
0
41



New Delhi: Dalal Street ended in red for a second straight day taking cue from the fall in global indices following a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.Also Read – CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 240 Points, Slips Below 61K, Nifty Ends Dangling Above 18K

At close, BSE Sensex was down 69.68 points or 0.11 per cent at 60,836.41 and NSE Nifty was down 30.15 points or 0.17 per cent at 18,052.70. Also Read – CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Shines Green. Nifty Touches Fresh 18.1K Mark, Sensex Ends Above 61K

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • SBI: 1.84 per cent
  • Titan Company: 1.53 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 1.00 per cent
  • HUL: 0.95 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 0.87 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.79 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tech Mahindra: -2.53 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -2.04 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.49 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.42er cent
  • Wipro: -1.19 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • SBI: 1.93 per cent
  • Titan Company: 1.29 per cent
  • UPL: 1.21 per cent
  • HUL: 1.11 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 1.09 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Tech Mahindra: -2.69 per cent
  • Hindalco: -2.60 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -2.25 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.55 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -1.45 per cent

Also Read – CLOSING BELL: Sensex Settles Above 60K, Nifty Above 18K. Indices Shine, Check Top Gainers & Losers





Source link

Previous article
ABL returns with Invitational Tournament next year
Next article
Is Urfi Javed Dating ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat Here is What We Know
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty End Flat. Indices Settle In Red Meekly Above 60K, 18K

admin
By admin
0
41



New Delhi: Dalal Street ended in red for a second straight day taking cue from the fall in global indices following a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.Also Read – CLOSING BELL: Sensex Falls 240 Points, Slips Below 61K, Nifty Ends Dangling Above 18K

At close, BSE Sensex was down 69.68 points or 0.11 per cent at 60,836.41 and NSE Nifty was down 30.15 points or 0.17 per cent at 18,052.70. Also Read – CLOSING BELL: Dalal Street Shines Green. Nifty Touches Fresh 18.1K Mark, Sensex Ends Above 61K

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • SBI: 1.84 per cent
  • Titan Company: 1.53 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 1.00 per cent
  • HUL: 0.95 per cent
  • IndusInd Bank: 0.87 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.79 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Tech Mahindra: -2.53 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -2.04 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.49 per cent
  • Infosys: -1.42er cent
  • Wipro: -1.19 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • SBI: 1.93 per cent
  • Titan Company: 1.29 per cent
  • UPL: 1.21 per cent
  • HUL: 1.11 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 1.09 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Tech Mahindra: -2.69 per cent
  • Hindalco: -2.60 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: -2.25 per cent
  • NTPC: -1.55 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -1.45 per cent

Also Read – CLOSING BELL: Sensex Settles Above 60K, Nifty Above 18K. Indices Shine, Check Top Gainers & Losers





Source link

Previous article
ABL returns with Invitational Tournament next year
Next article
Is Urfi Javed Dating ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat Here is What We Know
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677