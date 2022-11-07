Monday, November 7, 2022
CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Ends Breaching 18.2K Mark

At close, BSE Sensex was up 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent at 61,185.15 and NSE Nifty was up 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent at 18,202.80.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Rises 235 Points, Nifty Ends Breaching 18.2K Mark
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street opened on a cheery note today continuing the streak it gained last week. Sensex has once again crossed the 61K mark and Nifty ended above the much-awaited 18.2k level.

At close, BSE Sensex was up 234.79 points or 0.39 per cent at 61,185.15 and NSE Nifty was up 85.65 points or 0.47 per cent at 18,202.80.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • SBI: 3.37 per cent
  • Tata Steel: 1.81 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 1.36 per cent
  • UltraTechCement: 1.27 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: 1.17 per cent
  • M&M: 1.14 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Asian Paints: -2.37 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.35 per cent
  • Sun Pharma: -1.18 per cent
  • Titan Company: -0.95 per cent
  • Kotak Mahindra: -0.92 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Brittania: 8.81 per cent
  • SBI: 3.40 per cent
  • Adani Enterpris: 3.32 per cent
  • BPCL: 2.79 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: 2.41 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Divis Labs: -8.86 per cent
  • Asian Paints: -2.45 per cent
  • Cipla: -1.33 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.26 per cent
  • Adani Ports: -1.15 per cent




Published Date: November 7, 2022 3:52 PM IST





