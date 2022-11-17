Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeNationalCLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 230 Points, Fails To Hit Much-Awaited 62K Close
National

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 230 Points, Fails To Hit Much-Awaited 62K Close

admin
By admin
0
62


At close, BSE Sensex was down 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent at 61,750.60 and NSE Nifty was down 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent at 18,343.90.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 230 Points, Fails To Hit Much-Awaited 62K Close
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street opened on a positive note today, with Sensex briefly crossing 62K during early trade. Nifty too, went as high as 18,413 around 10 am IST.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent at 61,750.60 and NSE Nifty was down 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent at 18,343.90.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Larsen: 1.28 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 0.81 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.63 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.39 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.28 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Titan Company: -2.21 per cent
  • M&M: -2.15 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: -1.65 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.33 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.31 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Tata Cons. Prod: 2.14 per cent
  • Adani Enterprises: 1.56 per cent
  • Larsen: 1.30 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.68 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Titan Company: -2.36 per cent
  • M&M: -2.13 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.95 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: -1.76 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -1.75 per cent




Published Date: November 17, 2022 3:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
After strong Gilas showing, Kai Sotto helps Adelaide 36ers to victory
Next article
7th Pay Commission Avail Up To Rs 25 Lakh at 7 Interest for Buying a New House
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

National

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 230 Points, Fails To Hit Much-Awaited 62K Close

admin
By admin
0
62


At close, BSE Sensex was down 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent at 61,750.60 and NSE Nifty was down 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent at 18,343.90.

CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tanks 230 Points, Fails To Hit Much-Awaited 62K Close
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

Mumbai: Dalal Street opened on a positive note today, with Sensex briefly crossing 62K during early trade. Nifty too, went as high as 18,413 around 10 am IST.

At close, BSE Sensex was down 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent at 61,750.60 and NSE Nifty was down 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent at 18,343.90.

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

  • Larsen: 1.28 per cent
  • Power Grid Corp: 0.81 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.63 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent
  • Axis Bank: 0.39 per cent
  • Reliance: 0.28 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

  • Titan Company: -2.21 per cent
  • M&M: -2.15 per cent
  • Maruti Suzuki: -1.65 per cent
  • Bajaj Finserv: -1.33 per cent
  • Dr Reddy’s Labs: -1.31 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

  • Tata Cons. Prod: 2.14 per cent
  • Adani Enterprises: 1.56 per cent
  • Larsen: 1.30 per cent
  • ICICI Bank: 0.68 per cent
  • Bharti Airtel: 0.59 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

  • Titan Company: -2.36 per cent
  • M&M: -2.13 per cent
  • Tata Motors: -1.95 per cent
  • Apollo Hospital: -1.76 per cent
  • Eicher Motors: -1.75 per cent




Published Date: November 17, 2022 3:55 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
After strong Gilas showing, Kai Sotto helps Adelaide 36ers to victory
Next article
7th Pay Commission Avail Up To Rs 25 Lakh at 7 Interest for Buying a New House
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677