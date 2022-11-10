CLOSING BELL: Sensex Tumbles, Slips 400 Points. Nifty Ends Staggering Above 18K

At close BSE Sensex was down 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent at 60,613.70 and NSE Nifty was down 120.55 points or 0.66 per cent at 18,036.45

Mumbai: Indian stock markets witnessed an unsteady trading day that ended in red for a second straight day. At close BSE Sensex was down 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent at 60,613.70 and NSE Nifty was down 120.55 points or 0.66 per cent at 18,036.45

SENSEX TOP GAINERS

HDFC Bank: 1.29 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 1.09 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 0.83 per cent

Dr Reddy’s Labs: 0.23 per cent

HUL: 0.11 per cent

ICICI Bank: 0.09 per cent

SENSEX TOP LOSERS

Axis Bank: -3.71 per cent

M&M: -2.98 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.97 per cent

Titan Company: -2.54 per cent

Bajaj Finance: -2.12 per cent

NIFTY TOP GAINERS

Hero Motocorp: 2.30 per cent

HDFC Bank: 1.09 per cent

Kotak Mahindra: 0.99 per cent

ONGC: 0.87 per cent

Bharti Airtel: 0.81 per cent

NIFTY TOP LOSERS

Tata Motors: -4.84 per cent

Axis Bank: -3.43 per cent

Bajaj Finserv: -2.99 per cent

M&M: -2.94 per cent

Titan Company: -2.84 per cent



