STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. Fourth Quarter 2025
2. Items affecting comparability (IAC).
Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT, and 07:00 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session. The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call. To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details: Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031 United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13 United States: +1 631 570 56 13 For other countries, please find the details here. Sobi® Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi’s share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn. Contacts For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here. This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 05 February 2026 at 8:00 CET. Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-q4-and-fy-2025-report–closing-the-year-with-significant-growth-and-strategic-progress,c4302724 The following files are available for download: SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB
- Total revenue increased 5 per cent, 16 per cent at CER1, to SEK 7,821 M (7,436)
- Haematology revenue increased 25 per cent at CER to SEK 5,143 M (4,487), mainly driven by strong sales of Altuvoct of SEK 1,023 M (302) and of Doptelet of SEK 1,508 M (1,147), somewhat offset by lower sales of Vonjo of SEK 327 M (416)
- Immunology revenue increased 2 per cent at CER to SEK 2,337 M (2,564), driven by strong sales of Gamifant of SEK 763 M (512) and Kineret sales of SEK 741 M (777), offset by lower Beyfortus royalty of SEK 849 M (1,207)
- Revenue from the strategic portfolio1 grew by 37 per cent at CER to SEK 5,059 M (4,099)
- The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 41 per cent (34), excluding IAC2 of SEK -142 M. EBITA1 was SEK 3,075 M (2,572), corresponding to a margin of 39 per cent (35). EBIT was SEK 2,358 M (1,662)
- Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution was SEK 5.39 (4.07) and EPS after dilution was SEK 5.34 (4.02). Adjusted EPS before dilution1 was SEK 5.70 (4.03) and adjusted EPS after dilution1 was SEK 5.65 (3.98)
- Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 2,981 M (1,797)
- Total revenue increased 8 per cent, 15 per cent at CER to SEK 28,238 M (26,027). Haematology grew 23 per cent at CER and Immunology grew 1 per cent at CER
- The adjusted EBITA margin1,2 was 40 per cent (36), excluding IAC2
- The board of directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the 2025 financial year
- Revenue is anticipated to grow at low double-digit percentage at CER
- The adjusted EBITA margin is anticipated to be in the mid 30s percentage of revenue
