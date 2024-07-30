Home

Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu; Footbridge, Makeshift Sheds Washed Away In Flash Floods In Tosh Hills

According to IMD, spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather office said.

Kullu: An affected area after cloud-burst hit Tosh hills in Manikaran, in Kullu district, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (PTI Photo)

A flash flood caused by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah, Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, led to the destruction of a footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in this natural calamity. Deputy Commissioner Kullu Torul S Raveesh confirmed the incident in the Tosh area of Manikaran and stated that a team has been dispatched to assess the situation. Urging caution, she advised people to avoid rivers, rivulets, and refrain from constructing temporary structures near nallahs.

Emphasizing the prohibition of construction activities during the monsoon, the deputy commissioner warned of strict actions against violators.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Himachal

The local meteorological office has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in seven districts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday. The Met has also sounded a ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain at isolated places on August 2 and 3 .

Monsoon activity is likely to intensify with widespread precipitation in the next four to five days, it said. Spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather office said.

It also cautioned of possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts, and damage to plantations and standing crops, vulnerable structures and ‘kutcha’ houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, light rainfall was witnessed in a few parts of the state.

According to Meteorological Centre, Shimla, Sarahan and Rohru recorded 12 mm of rainfall since Monday evening followed by Sangrah (10 mm), Jogindernagar (8 mm), Sainj (6.5 mm), Manali (6 mm), Rampur (5.8 mm), Dharamshala (5.4 mm) and Gohar (5 mm).

Official data recorded until Monday evening showed rain-related incidents have claimed 62 lives in the past one month since the onset of monsoon on June 27. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 425 crore in the ongoing monsoon, according to the state emergency operation centre. (With PTI inputs)











