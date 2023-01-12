Home

Delhi Witnesses Light Rain: Cloudy Weather Brings Temperature Further Down. Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Witnesses Light Rain Today

Delhi Rains Latest Update: Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed light rains on Thursday. The cloudy weather brought the temperature further down in the city. However, the visibility in the Delhi-NCR improved as fog over the region reduced this morning.

As per updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the fog conditions over northern India, including in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, have significantly improved due to the current western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in the capital is likely to rise to 9 degrees Celsius on Thursday amid cloudy weather and light rain.

The IMD said the cold wave conditions may return to the plains of northwest India after the western disturbance retreats and frosty northwesterly winds start blowing from the snow-covered mountains.



