CM Pinaryi Vijayan Makes Big Statement, Says ‘Don’t Ignore…

Kerala Covid Update: Amid the rising covid cases in several parts of the world, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that COVID control measures will be intensified in the state. The chief minister has also urged the people to conduct tests if they experience COVID symptoms. The CM, however, added that there is no need for concern.

The state of Kerala is usually the first state to fall prey to an oncoming coronavirus pandemic wave. On whether there is a need to impose travel restrictions or lockdown has surfaced, medical experts say that there is no need for concern.

The Chief Minister also reminded the public that the lessons learned during the peak period of Covid-19 cases in the state should be followed to deal with the virus. Vijayan advised people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of Covid-19.

Health Minister Reviews Covid Situation, Directs Officials To Be Alert

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country in view of a sudden spurt in cases in some parts of the world. After the meeting, the minister directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance.

“In view of the rising cases of Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

The secretaries of health, department of pharmaceuticals, department of biotechnology, Ayush, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Chairman Dr N K Arora attended the meeting among other officials.



