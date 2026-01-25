Republic Day 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium and unfurled the national flag as part of the celebration. She also reviewed theRepublic Day 2026: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday attended Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium and unfurled the national flag as part of the celebration. She also reviewed the parade at the stadium and led her very first maiden R-Day salute during the celebration. The was Gupta’s first R-Day as the Chief Minister of the national capital. While addressing the gathering, CM Gupta remembered those who laid their lives for the nation. “I pay homage to those martyrs who prioritised the nation above even their own lives for the honour of the tricolour and bequeathed us this republic, self-respect, and freedom. The Constitution is the soul of India. Over the past 77 years, India’s Constitution has been guiding us as a beacon of light for justice, equality, and dignity… India remembers all the efforts, from the framing of the Constitution to nation-building…,” she said. “Ayushman Bharat, the country’s and the world’s largest health scheme, was implemented in Delhi on the very first day of our government’s formation. Today, 6.5 lakh people have registered under this scheme, which provides life insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh to the beneficiaries…”
