Delhi Government clears ₹500 crore for MCD: CM Rekha Guptas big move to improve sanitation and control dust pollution

Sources familiar with the matter told that senior officials and civic body heads were at the meeting chaired by Rekha Gupta to discuss sanitation issues. She instructed officers to utilize the funds on cleanliness drives, garbage disposal, and air pollution.Delhi govt has taken a step further to prioritize sanitation needs with additional ₹500 crore announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during an official meeting. Top bureaucrats and civic officials attended the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.Allocations shall be used for increasing solid waste management capacity, fleet vehicles for garbage disposal and air purification equipment, patching up of roads, and clearing pending payments of sanitation contractors. The state government has been paying increasing attention to improving public healthcare standards and quality of life in cities.“I have asked my officers to immediately release ₹500 crore towards the MCD’s expenses to further improve cleanliness across the city,” CM said. Detailed allocations, as stated by government sources, shall be used towards expanding the municipal corporation of Delhi’s capacity to not only clean littered streets but also combat diseases associated with air pollution such as PM 2.5.Gupta further added that “sanitation is our priority and there will be no laxity”. The ₹500 crore financial aid will be utilized to assist MCD in various sanitation initiatives which include:The Chief Minister made it clear that “cleanliness is the government’s top priority, and no laxity will be tolerated”.As reported by News agency PTI, Delhi Chief Minister CM Rekha Gupta also announced that the MCD will receive yearly financial assistance of ₹300 crore as part of the budget to aid sanitation. This indicates that MCD will be receiving funds every year to facilitate clean India initiatives, as opposed to a one-time financial push. Delhi government officials claim that this initiative will increase cleanliness.“A sum of ₹300 crore every year will be given to MCD to ensure a consistent push for cleanliness,” a Delhi government official was quoted as saying by PTI. Civic bodies are hoping for a year on year increase in budget allocation to not only address issues related to sanitation but also beautification of high-density and high-footfall areas in Delhi. Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood was joined by MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and Delhi MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma at the meeting.Last week, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta kicked off Delhi’s preparations for monsoon season by laying the foundation stone of a new 660 MW electric sub-station that will ensure a continuous power supply to the Delhi metro. Rekha Gupta also announced a collateral-free loan scheme to boost Delhi small-scale industries and businesses. Three major development sites were launched by the Delhi government in East Faridabad, Dilshad Garden, and Seva Nagar.