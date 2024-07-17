NationalPolitics

CM Siddaramaiah Puts Controversial Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill On Hold Amid Heavy Criticism

CM Siddaramaiah Puts Controversial Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill On Hold Amid Heavy Criticism

Bengaluru: In a major development amid the heavy criticim of Karnataka Private Jobs Quota Bill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the controversial job quota bill for Kannadigas has been temporarily put on hold. For the unversed, the job quota bill, which mandated reservation for local residents in private sector jobs, faced widespread criticism from various sectors.





