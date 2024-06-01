Home

CM Yogi Adityanath Says Modi Govt Will be Formed Again on June 4 As LS Polls Underway

Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the voters that have shown great enthusiasm and wants thank all of them who have come out to cast their votes.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong confidence in the re-election of the Modi government on Saturday while speaking to the media after casting his vote in the final phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.”This is the festival of democracy Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Today, voting is also being held in 57 Lok Sabha seats including 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Various political parties put forth their issues before the public,” Yogi said.

Reflecting on the voter turnout, Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude, saying, “The voters have shown great enthusiasm. I want to thank all of them who have come out to cast their votes.”

Yogi Extends All Support To BJP

Addressing the support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the nation, CM Yogi remarked, “Today, voting is also being held in 57 Lok Sabha seats including 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Various political parties put forth their issues before the public…The voters have shown great enthusiasm, I want to thank all of them who have come out to cast their votes. Looking at the support we are receiving across the country, we can say that when the results come on June 4th, the party that has worked for the youth and the country will be successful…We have faith that on June 4th, the Modi government will be formed again.

“The UP CM also criticised the opposition for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock that ends on Saturday.” PM Modi has taken some time out of his busy schedule of 2.5 months, although his entire life is dedicated to India. He has served India for 10 years and has increased India’s respect in the world by considering the country’s welfare as paramount.

Yogi Highlights Dedication Of PM Modi

This spiritual worship of PM Modi is dedicated to the nation…Those who are involved in corruption and misconduct cannot understand the importance of this. To understand this, one needs to have faith in India and India’s eternal values and we can say with confidence that the meditation and devotion of PM Modi is also a part of nation worship and the country will also get its benefits,” he said.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.







