CM Yogi stated that the 'road safety' campaign is being conducted in 20 districts of the state, which have been observed as prone to accidents.

मेरे सम्मानित प्रदेश वासियों, 31 जनवरी तक हम प्रदेश भर में ‘सड़क सुरक्षा माह’ आयोजित कर रहे हैं। यह हमारे परिवारों और भविष्य की रक्षा का संकल्प है। प्रदेश की सड़कें सभी के लिए सुगम-सुरक्षित हों, इसके लिए पुलिस तो नियमों को कड़ाई से लागू करेगी ही, परंतु सभी का सहयोग भी अपेक्षित… pic.twitter.com/Z26IKtdpvl — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 12, 2026

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday announced that the state will observe ‘Road Safety Month’. The campaign will be active until January 31, i.e., Sunday. The Chief Minister mentioned that during the time of ‘road safety month’, the police officers will ensure that rules are enforced strictly across different regions of the state to avoid road accidents. According to CM Yogi, the step will lead to the protection of families and their future in the state.Uttar Pradesh is observing the ‘Road Safety Day’ until January 31. According to CM Yogi Adityanath, the campaign’s objective is to bring the number of deaths in the state to zero. He stated that a campaign is being conducted in 20 districts of the state, which have been observed as prone to accidents. In addition, the officials have also identified over 3,000 locations which are accident-prone too. The active campaign of ‘Road Safety Month’ will ensure safety on roads in the state.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on X shared that the state has organised a ‘Road Safety Month’ until January 31 to protect families and their future. He mentioned that the police officials will make sure that rules are enforced strictly for everyone’s safety in the state. He added, “I am fully confident that you will follow the traffic rules to make the roads of the state convenient and safe.”The problem of road accidents is escalating in the state. The number of road accident deaths in Uttar Pradesh is quite concerning, as over 8,445 deaths were reported in 2023. On January 9, 9 individuals were reported to be killed across five districts in Uttar Pradesh in separate road accidents.