Coaching Centre Owner and Coordinator Arrested After 3 Students Die in Delhi Building Flooding

Delhi Coaching Centre Owner, Coordinator Arrested After 3 Students Die in Flooding

New Delhi: Hours after three civil servant aspirants lost their lives after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area, the Delhi Police on Sunday detained the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre.

Police has booked them under charges of culpable homicide among other charges, they said.

“We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. So far we have detained two people — owner and coordinator of the coaching centre,” Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said.

“Search and rescue operation ended. Total three bodies were recovered from the basement. All were identified and we have informed the family members about the incident,” the DCP said.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation, which was also conducted by police and the fire department. Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala were identified to have died in the incident, police said.

The three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area.

Students Hold Protest

Students held a protest over the deaths of the civil services aspirants, raising slogans against authorities. Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours on the incident.

“A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared,” Atishi posted on X.

BJP Blames AAP

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the site and blamed the AAP administration for the incident, saying the local MLA had ignored repeated appeals by locals to get the drains cleaned.

“Delhi Government’s criminal negligence is responsible for this mishap. Jal Board Minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak should take responsibility and resign,” Sachdeva said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the basement housed a library where several students were present. Water suddenly started flooding the basement. Ropes were used to evacuate the trapped students, the officials said.











