Cobra Charges At Man After Dodging 2 Gunshots, Leaves Internet Stunned

Viral Video Today: Internet — A one-stop destination where you can find all of the world’s oddities, and while humans, animals, and natural events frequently appear in the field of strange oddities, horrifying snake videos have also become a subject of bizarreness. A shocking video of a man firing a gun at a snake has gone viral, provoking the serpent to attack. The video was shared on Twitter by a user called @Instantregretss and it has gone viral with over 5k likes.

In the video, a man is seen sitting inside his car with a gun in his hand. He points the gun at a cobra snake on the ground and fires once. While the person misses the target, the serpent maintains its head upright and its hood spread wide. But when the man shoots again, the cobra charges at him, causing him to panic. “Don’t bring a gun to a cobra fight! 🐍,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Don’t bring a gun to a cobra fight! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/qGshAWdjHu — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) December 16, 2022

Since being posted on Friday (December 16), the video has received dozens of comments. Many Netizens were shocked to see the bizarre sight. “Why does it look like it’s running with no legs. 😂,” wrote one user. “Daredevil cobra, that’s what it is,” added another. “Do not play with animals,” expressed the third user. A fourth user wrote, “Snakes are times innocent it charges when it notices an attack on it. So using a gun to shoot the cobra was a waste of time.”



