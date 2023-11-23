Coimbatore: Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Celebrates “World Prematurity Day” Through its Commitment to Exceptional Neonatal Care

On 17th November is celebrated as “World Prematurity Day” to commemorate the significance of premature births. Recognizing the global efforts, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital offers state of the art facilities and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to cater to the needs of the infants and parents.

SRH Celebrates World Prematurity Day

November 17th is observed as “World Prematurity Day” globally to raise awareness on the impact of premature births on babies and parents. Premature births have been a global concern with the number of cases increasing every day. Babies born prematurely have high chances of developing various serious conditions. This days commemoration highlights the importance of comprehending, addressing, and supporting the worries related to preterm birth.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital stands proud of its dedication in providing unparalleled care to premature infants and their families. Recognizing the critical importance of this day, the hospital reaffirms its commitment to the well-being of preterm babies through its state of the art neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Preterm refers to a baby born alive before completion of 37 weeks of pregnancy. An extremely preterm baby is one who is born after a gestation period of less than 28 weeks.

Statistics show that India is one of the leading countries with highest premature births. Sri Ramakrishna Hospital’s NICU is at the forefront of neonatal care, offering specialized services that cater to the unique needs of premature infants. The NICU holds a team of highly trained medical staff who are equipped to handle the delicate and complex care required by premature babies. These professionals work tirelessly to ensure that each infant receives the individualized attention necessary for their optimal development.

The NICU at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is equipped with advanced medical equipment to monitor and support the health of premature births. The unit is specifically designed to cater to babies born as low as 500 grams, showcasing the hospital’s commitment to providing care for even the tiniest and most vulnerable patients. The NICU at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has outcomes comparable to the best in the country. They focus on “intact survival” meaning survival with normal neurodevelopment.

One of the distinguished features of the NICU is its commitment to family-centered care. Recognizing the importance of family involvement in the healing process, the hospital ensures that parents are actively engaged in their child’s care journey. This approach not only provides emotional support to families but also contributes significantly to the overall well being and development of the babies.

Strict infection control measures are in place to create a safe and sterile environment within the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The hospital understands the heightened susceptibility of premature infants to infections and takes every precaution to minimize risks, ensuring a secure and hygienic space for the infants to thrive.

The NICU at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital is equipped to perform neonatal surgeries, providing comprehensive medical care to address the specific needs of premature infants. The hospital’s commitment to cutting-edge medical interventions reflects its dedication to ensuring the best possible outcomes for these delicate patients.

In addition to these services, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital takes pride in its onsite human milk bank, recognizing the invaluable benefits of breast milk for preterm infants. The hospital supports and promotes breastfeeding, actively encouraging the provision of human milk for infants in the NICU.

In addition to this, expectant mothers need to take extra care during their pregnancy phase. There are risk factors associated with premature births include:

Previous premature births

Experiencing early abortions

Uncontrolled blood pressure levels

Pregnancies within the gap of 6 months

Concerns with uterus and cervix

Pregnancies at an early age

It is important to seek prenatal visits as recommended by the gynecologists to help them understand the pregnancy.

As Sri Ramakrishna Hospital marks World Prematurity Day, it reaffirms its commitment to excellence in neonatal care. The hospital remains committed to its mission to provide compassionate, cutting-edge care for premature infants and their families.

About Sri Ramakrishna Hospital

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways became a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats several lakhs of patients each year. From providing the most advanced medical procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding results.

