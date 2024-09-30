Coimbatore’s Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Raises Awareness on “World Heart Day” by Emphasizing The Importance of Optimal Heart Health and The Treatments Available

29th September marks “World Heart Day” emphasizing the theme “Use Heart For Every Action” is a reminder to maintain optimal heart health and seek advanced treatment options for heart diseases. The cardiology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital provide insights on heart conditions, treatment options, and tips to maintain heart health.

Every year “World Heart Day” is celebrated on the 29th September, to raise awareness regarding heart health and its importance to overall well-being. This year’s theme is “Use Heart For Every Action” reminding all of us to protect the heart with right awareness and knowledge, when one is educated about it in the right way only then better care is ensured.

The Cardiology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital emphasize the importance of heart health as the fatalities of heart diseases have constantly been on rise not only in the elderly population but also in younger generations. And these rising numbers have become a concern as lack of awareness might be the one to blame.

The heart, a strong and tireless muscle, is the core of our circulatory system. Its crucial job is to pump blood through the arteries and veins, delivering oxygen and nutrients to every cell in our body. This function is essential for life, as our organs and tissues depend on a steady supply of oxygen to survive. The heart beats around 100,000 times a day, showing incredible endurance and strength. Recognizing its role highlights the importance of taking care of it.

What is the importance of a healthy heart for a healthy life

A healthy heart is essential for well-being and energy. It helps prevent chronic diseases and leads to a better quality of life. With a healthy heart, one can fully enjoy everything from physical activities and relaxation to emotions and social connections. Understanding the importance of heart health is crucial for living a long and fulfilling life.

What are the benefits of seeking cardiologist consultation

Early diagnosis of several heart conditions

Choosing to see a cardiologist is a proactive move that could save one’s life. Catching heart issues early allows for timely treatment, which can lower the risk of complications.

Regular monitoring of heart health

Regular check-ups with a cardiologist are essential for those with heart disease or at high risk. Periodic health checkups play a major role in managing blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels that may have an impact on heart health.

What are the common conditions reported in cardiology health

Coronary artery disease (CAD)

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a widely seen heart condition. It occurs when the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, become blocked. This reduces blood flow to the heart muscle, depriving it of the oxygen it needs.

Heart arrhythmias

An arrhythmia is when the heart beats in an irregular pattern. Serious arrhythmias can develop from existing heart issues, but they can also occur on their own.

Heart failure

Heart failure occurs when the heart cant pump blood effectively enough to meet the bodys needs. Its often caused by coronary artery disease, but can also result from conditions like thyroid disease, high blood pressure, heart muscle disease (cardiomyopathy), or other health issues.

Heart valve disease

The heart has four valves that control blood flow between its four chambers, the lungs, and blood vessels. If something goes wrong with a valve, it might not open or close properly. This can lead to blocked blood flow or cause blood to leak back through the valve.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy is a condition that affects heart muscle, making it stretched, thickened, or stiff. This can weaken the heart, making it harder to pump blood effectively.

Congenital heart diseases

When the heart is not properly formed while a baby is still in the womb, it can result in congenital heart disease. This can cause issues right after birth, but sometimes symptoms dont show up until later in life.

What are the advanced treatment options available in treating cardiac health issues

ICD or Pacemakers

A pacemaker is a device that includes a defibrillator wire placed in the heart and connected to a device implanted in the chest. When it detects dangerous rhythms, it sends a small electrical shock to restore a normal heartbeat and prevent sudden collapse.

Angioplasty

Angioplasty performed within a few hours of a heart attack can prevent lasting damage to the heart and lower the risk of future attacks. This procedure is used to improve blood flow to the heart muscle by opening a blocked artery and placing a stent to keep it open.

Laser angioplasty

Laser angioplasty is a method that uses laser light to clear blockages in coronary arteries that are typically considered difficult to treat with standard angioplasty. This technique often eliminates the need for open-heart surgery for many patients.

Coronary artery bypass surgery

Coronary artery bypass graft surgery, often referred to as bypass surgery or “CABG” (pronounced “cabbage“), involves taking a blood vessel from the chest, leg, or arm and connecting it to the coronary artery. This allows blood to bypass a narrowed or blocked section of the artery.

Bypass surgery enhances blood flow to heart muscle and helps reduce angina.

Heart valve replacement surgery

Heart valve replacement is a procedure where one of the hearts valves is replaced with a biological or mechanical valve.

Sometimes, a valve may not form correctly at birth, or it can become too narrow, stiff, or leaky. In these situations, blood doesnt flow through the heart properly. In such cases, heart valve replacement surgery is recommended.

What are the signs to look out for

Heart problems can show different signs that indicate the need for immediate medical care,

Chest pain

Pain in the stomach

Arm and back pain

Choking

What are the tips to maintain a healthy heart

Making lifestyle changes for a healthier heart can never be too late. Here are a few doable actions that one can take.

Eat a heart healthy

A heart-healthy diet includes a variety of foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. Reduce intake of salty foods, dried fish, and snacks. Instead of sweet treats like cookies, choose fresh fruit and vegetables. If one’s thirsty, opt for water instead of sugary sodas and juices.

Lose extra weight

Being obese can be a risk factor for developing heart issues. Hence it is important to shed those extra kilos in order to stay away from the risk of developing heart diseases.

Encourage physical activity

Regular physical activity helps lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol and other blood lipid levels, and manage weight. Exercise is also an ideal way to manage stress which is an affecting factor for heart diseases.

Seek regular health checkup

To keep the heart healthy, its important to have blood pressure and blood sugar checked regularly by a cardiologist. Sometimes, high blood pressure doesnt show any symptoms, but it can still damage the heart. Even for people with complex heart conditions, one can restore heart health by following ideal lifestyle habits.

The Cardiology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital focus on sharing the right information regarding heart health and how one can take utmost care of their heart health along with the treatment options that are available to treat several heart conditions effectively saving a person’s life from fatalities and complications. One’s heart health is the sole responsibility of the individual, take care of it today for a healthier tomorrow.