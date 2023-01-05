Cold Days & Dense Fog Ahead For Delhi, Lucknow, Patna; Snowfall in JK & HP

Weather Update: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to witness cold days and dense fog during the next 2 days.

Weather Forecast Video: Due to light winds and high moisture near surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog very likely to continue in some/many pockets during night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh next 2 days and dense fog thereafter; in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during next 2 days.

Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Bihar during next 5 days; over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam & Meghalava and Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 24 hours.

Cold Day to severe cold day conditions very likely in isolated/some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days; in isolated some pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana during next 2 days; Cold Day conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours. Ground frost conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated/some pockets very likely over norther Parts of Rajasthan and Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 24 hours.

Due to a trough from southeast Uttar Pradesh to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels: isolated light rainfall likely over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during next 24 hours.

Under the influence of a fresh Westem Disturbance, isolated to scattered light rainfall/snowfall likely over Western Himalayan Region from 07th January.



