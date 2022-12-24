Delhi on Friday recorded season’s coldest morning with the mercury dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius. On Saturday as well the national capital witnessed a chilly morning, however the temperature in the city were slightly higher.

Cold Wave, Dense Fog Engulf North India, Temperature To Go Down Further In Punjab, Haryana

Weather Update: North India has been shivering under a thick blanket of fog and cold wave conditions for the past few days. Foggy conditions also have brought down visibility levels in the morning at many northern states. Delhi on Friday recorded season’s coldest morning with the mercury dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday as well the national capital witnessed a chilly morning, however the temperature in the city were slightly higher. The temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, data from Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi showed.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast for Saturday, predicted mainly clear skies and moderate fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Dense to very dense fog conditions over North India

The weathermen also predicted free from dense layer of fog over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi and Bihar though the minimum temperatures over the many parts of the Northwestern Plains are in the range of five to eight degree-Celsius.

Today, Fog layer seen over mainly over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi and other regions like Uttar Pradesh are free from dense layer of fog. Another layer is seen over some parts of Bihar. pic.twitter.com/NPwi8LJyy7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 24, 2022

Notably, cold day to very cold day conditions are prevailing in many pockets of Punjab and in some pockets over Haryana. Meanwhile, cold day conditions are also prevailing in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan.

According to Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, there is a probability of intense fog in Delhi-NCR on December 23-24, with visibility of about 100 metres. He said that the temperature for the next two to three days, the temperature will hover around 6-7 degrees.

“The weather is really cold right now. You can see that on extremely cold days, the maximum temperature is consistently 4.5 degrees lower than the average. In Punjab, Haryana, North West UP and North Rajasthan, the current state of affairs will continue for the next two days,” Srivastava told ANI.

Dense fog conditions are also predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand North Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Tripura in night/morning hours during the next two to three days.



