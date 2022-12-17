HomeNationalCold Wave In Delhi To Make A Comeback National Cold Wave In Delhi To Make A Comeback By admin December 17, 2022 0 28 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted cold wave conditions in northern India during the next four days. The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 6.2 degree Celcius. (Photo: AP) Published Date: December 17, 2022 4:24 PM IST Source link Share this:Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleRudy Giuliani could lose his law license false over election claims. Should he?Next articleHealth Tips: Food Items That You Should Never Consume With Bitter Gourd/Karela adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com RELATED ARTICLES National Netizens Slam Indian Railways After Cockroach Found In Food For Toddler On Rajdhani Express December 17, 2022 National Bigg Boss 16 Gautam Vig Reacts to Shalin Bhanots Relationship With Tina Dutta And Soundarya Sharma Says He is Not Shah Rukh Khan December 17, 2022 National Health Tips: Food Items That You Should Never Consume With Bitter Gourd/Karela December 17, 2022 Most Popular Netizens Slam Indian Railways After Cockroach Found In Food For Toddler On Rajdhani Express December 17, 2022 Bigg Boss 16 Gautam Vig Reacts to Shalin Bhanots Relationship With Tina Dutta And Soundarya Sharma Says He is Not Shah Rukh Khan December 17, 2022 Ces Molina, Cignal vow to keep on learning to get elusive PVL crown December 17, 2022 Health Tips: Food Items That You Should Never Consume With Bitter Gourd/Karela December 17, 2022 Load more. Recent Comments By admin 0 28 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleRudy Giuliani could lose his law license false over election claims. Should he?Next articleHealth Tips: Food Items That You Should Never Consume With Bitter Gourd/Karela adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com RELATED ARTICLES National Netizens Slam Indian Railways After Cockroach Found In Food For Toddler On Rajdhani Express December 17, 2022 National Bigg Boss 16 Gautam Vig Reacts to Shalin Bhanots Relationship With Tina Dutta And Soundarya Sharma Says He is Not Shah Rukh Khan December 17, 2022 National Health Tips: Food Items That You Should Never Consume With Bitter Gourd/Karela December 17, 2022 Most Popular Netizens Slam Indian Railways After Cockroach Found In Food For Toddler On Rajdhani Express December 17, 2022 Bigg Boss 16 Gautam Vig Reacts to Shalin Bhanots Relationship With Tina Dutta And Soundarya Sharma Says He is Not Shah Rukh Khan December 17, 2022 Ces Molina, Cignal vow to keep on learning to get elusive PVL crown December 17, 2022 Health Tips: Food Items That You Should Never Consume With Bitter Gourd/Karela December 17, 2022 Load more Recent Comments