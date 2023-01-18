Home

Cold Wave Latest Update: Rajasthan’s Churu Records Minus 2.2 Degrees Celsius, Weather to Improve in Delhi From Tomorrow

India Weather Update: Rajasthan’s Sikar, Churu and Karauli districts saw minimum temperatures drop below the freezing point and Fatehpur city recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab and Haryana, severe cold weather conditions continued unabated as minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in the region.

India Weather Updates: The national capital continued to witness extreme cold wave condition for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. However, the IMD said the weather will improve from Thursday and the mercury level will go up mainly under the influence of a western disturbance. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded around 3-degree Celsius which is slightly higher than the 2.4 degrees recorded yesterday.

On the other hand, Rajasthan’s Sikar, Churu and Karauli districts saw minimum temperatures drop below the freezing point and Fatehpur city recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degree Celsius, Sirsa 1 degree Celsius, Hisar 2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 2.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 2.8 degrees Celsius and Ambala 4.9 degrees Celsius.

The deveeopment comes as several parts of northern India are reeling under intense cold conditions with Jammu and Kashmir’s resort town Pahalgam recording its minimum temperature at minus 11.7 degrees Celsius and Delhi logging its eighth cold wave day in January.

National capital Delhi logged its eighth cold wave day in January on Wednesday, the most in the month in at least 12 years, according to data available on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website. Sadarjung observatory, the city’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi saw seven cold wave days in January 2020, while it did not record any such day last year. The city recorded an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to 9 this year, the second-longest in the month in a decade, according to the IMD data. The national capital has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far.

In Rajasthan, intense cold conditions persisted on Wednesday. The night temperature was minus 1.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Churu and minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, according to a meteorological department report.

Sangaria (Hanumangarh), Chittorgarh, Alwar and Anta (Baran) recorded minimum temperatures at 0.3 degree Celsius, 0.1 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively, while it was 3.1 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degree Celsius, Faridkot 0.5 degree Celsius respectively, Amritsar 2.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 2.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 2.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 3.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 2 degrees Celsius, Moga 0.5 degree Celsius and Mohali 4.2 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)



