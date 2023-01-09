Cold Wave Lucknow Schools Permitted To Remain Open For Class 12 Practical Exams Check Timings Here

Lucknow schools of all boards will remain open for students of class 12 appearing for their practical exams.

Lucknow: Schools of all boards in the city that are yet to hold practical exams for class 12 will remain open from 9:00am to 4:00pm. The district administration, in an amendment made to earlier order issued on January 08 regarding closure of schools due to cold wave in the region, has permitted schools to remain open for practical exams of class 12.

As per the order released by the administration, the schools will remain open and allow students to come in batches to appear for their class 12 practical exams. The students and parents can check the official notice on the district website: www.lucknow.nic.in



