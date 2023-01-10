Home

Karnataka

Cold Wave Reaches South India As Well, IMD Issues Alert Over North Karnataka

Two Karnataka districts witnessed temperature as low as 5.5 degrees Celsius that prompted Indian Meteorological Department to issue a Cold Wave alert for northern districts.

IMD issues Cold Wave alert for north Karnataka.

Bengaluru: Cold Wave conditions that until now, had prevailed only over northern states of the country, have now reached peninsular India as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), for the first time this winter, on Monday, issued a cold wave warning for the next 24 hours over north-interior Karnataka districts after mercury plunged to as low as 5.5 degrees Celsius. Prasad A, scientist at IMD Bengaluru, said a cold wave warning is issued when the minimum temperature of the region drops by 4.5 degrees to 6.5 degrees Celsius at least in two locations.

“In Bidar, we recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius followed by 6 degrees Celsius in Bagalkot and Vijayapura. The minimum temperature is more than 5 degrees lower than the normal temperature for these districts. Hence, we have issued a cold wave warning across north-interior Karnataka districts,” he explained. If the situation continues, depending on the fall in temperature, officials will issue severe cold wave warning across the region.

WEAR 3-4 LAYERS OF CLOTHES, SIP HOT COFFEE: IMD

Officials have cautioned people against prolonged exposure to cold conditions and advised wearing at least 3-4 layers of clothes. “If exposed to cold waves for long hours, people may experience nose bleeding, worsening of asthma, flu symptoms and itchy skin conditions,” an IMD official added. He further said, “Citizens must cover their heads with woollen caps, remain indoors and wear slippers while inside. Sipping steaming beverages such as tea, coffee or soup is also recommended.”



