Cold Wave Turns Deadlier in Kanpur, 25 Dead in a Day Due to Heart Attack And Brain Stroke. Deets Here News

अभी ऐसी ही रहेगी ठंड

Kanpur: At least 25 people died on Thursday due to a heart attack and brain stroke in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Seventeen of them lost their lives even before they could be given any medical aid, said reports. Doctors asserted that the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attacks and brain attacks.

A faculty member in the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, “Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as much as possible.”

According to the control room of the Cardiology Institute, 723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD on Thursday. Of these, 41 patients who were in critical condition, were admitted. Seven heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition died due to cold. Apart from this, 15 patients were brought to emergency in a brought dead condition.

Cold wave in North India Turning Deadlier

Several parts of north India reeled under severe cold and dense fog affected railway movement, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius — the lowest in January in two years — making it cooler than several hill stations.

Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot beverages to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the plains, including the Delhi-NCR.

(With agency inputs)



