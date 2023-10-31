College of Physicians and Surgeons Launches Groundbreaking Stimulation Lab in India

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Mumbai, an esteemed institution with a rich history spanning over a century, is proud to announce the inauguration of its state-of-the-art high fidelity Simulation Lab, the first-of-its-kind in Mumbai. This significant milestone underscores the institutions ongoing commitment to advancing medical training and education for healthcare practitioners and learners, fostering innovation, and ultimately enhancing clinical performance.

First High Fidelity Simulation Lab at College of Physicians and Surgeons of Mumbai (CPS Mumbai)

Established in 1912 under the visionary leadership of Surgeon Gen. Sir H. W. Stevenson, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Mumbai, commonly known as CPS Mumbai, has been at the forefront of medical education in India for the past 111 years. With its illustrious history and unwavering dedication to medical excellence, CPS Mumbai has become an esteemed institution, offering a diverse range of postgraduate medical courses and attracting aspiring healthcare professionals from across the nation.

The Simulation Lab, a testament to CPS Mumbais commitment to cutting-edge medical education, is equipped with modern technology and resources. It serves as a hub for training in various medical disciplines, through the induction of simulation manikin namely Ares (Male adult manikin), Lucina (Female adult manikin), and Arya (Paediatric manikin). The students and the medical practitioners can be trained on various medical scenarios on these simulation manikins. These innovative training modalities are designed to enhance the clinical skills and competence of medical practitioners, ensuring they are better prepared to deliver high-quality patient care.

One of the standout features of the Simulation Lab is its hospital like facility. Within this setting, the students or a medical practitioner can be supervised continuously from a glass room. In this room, students engage in hands-on training while the teachers who are monitoring their activities from behind the glass. This setup allows for a unique and realistic training experience, as students are immersed in lifelike medical scenarios, while teachers can observe and evaluate their performance. This innovative approach enhances the learning process, fostering a more practical and comprehensive understanding of clinical practice.

The launch of the Simulation Lab marks a significant step forward in medical education in India and reflects CPS Mumbais dedication to staying at the forefront of healthcare innovation. There are three rooms in the simulation lab, each equipped with a manikin. All the rooms are connected to a monitoring room as well as the debriefing room. The case scenarios presented to the students are discussed in the debriefing room, where other students can also observe their peers working with the manikin. Additionally, each manikin is controlled by software displayed on screens in the simulation lab. CPS has already initiated faculty training for conducting simulation-based seminars, training programs, and examinations. A training session for faculty took place on the 19th, 20th, and 23rd of October 2023. By providing cutting-edge resources and training opportunities, the institution continues to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals to meet the evolving challenges of the medical field and ultimately improve healthcare delivery in India.

The Simulation Labs focus on practical, real-world training, as well as its technology and resources, reinforces CPS Mumbais long-standing tradition of excellence in medical education.

