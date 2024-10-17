CollegeDekho Launches ‘Right To Refund’ Service: To Facilitate Students to get a Refund on their College Fees Nationwide

CollegeDekho, India’s largest higher education platform, is taking a step toward addressing a significant challenge faced by students and parents: navigating the college fee refund process. With the launch of its “Right To Refund” service, CollegeDekho aims to educate and assist students by guiding them through the necessary steps to apply for refunds from colleges they no longer wish to attend.

About 65 Lakh students are admitted to a private college every year in India. Many of these students, pressured by tight admission deadlines and peer influence, hastily accept offers from colleges that may not align with their true aspirations. Despite the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, awareness of fee refund policies and the processes involved in reclaiming fees is often limited or absent. Students and parents, uncertain of how to proceed, face unnecessary delays and frustrations. CollegeDekho seeks to fill this information gap and help them get educated about their Right to Refund by launching the College Fees Refund Facilitation Service, “Right To Refund”.

CollegeDekho will help these students get to a better college that aligns with their interests and career goals in case they are looking for a college upgrade.

Ruchir Arora, CEO & Co-founder of CollegeDekho

“We recognize that students often make hasty decisions under the pressure of deadlines and limited information,” said Ruchir Arora, CEO & Co-founder of CollegeDekho. “Our Right To Refund service is designed to empower students by offering the knowledge and support they need to navigate the refund process and by facilitating this journey to make it easier and less stressful for millions of Indians nationwide.“

One of the key-barriers students face is the lack of awareness about their refund rights and the college-specific steps required to initiate the process. CollegeDekhos service focuses on educating students and parents about:

Refund Policies: CollegeDekho provides detailed information about refund eligibility, timelines, and policies specific to each institution.

Process Clarity: By breaking down the refund process into simple, actionable steps, CollegeDekho helps students and parents approach the process confidently and with clear expectations.

Through the following services, CollegeDekho ensures students are equipped with the right tools to navigate the often-complex steps:

Customized Counselling: CollegeDekho assigns dedicated counsellors who educate students on their rights and options, helping them explore better-fit colleges while guiding them through refund applications.

Step-by-Step Assistance: From identifying the correct forms to submitting refund requests, CollegeDekho walks students through every phase, offering support but maintaining transparency about the process and potential outcomes.

For many families, the emotional and financial strain of changing colleges is significant. By offering clarity and support, CollegeDekho aims to alleviate the stress surrounding the refund process. Parents, who are often unaware of the nuances involved, will benefit from the platform’s clear, well-structured guidance.

This new service also augments CollegeDekho’s stated mission to be a trusted partner that helps students reach the right college. The platform’s goal is to ensure that students and parents across the country have the information and support they need, without creating false expectations.

By serving as a trusted guide and facilitator through the process, CollegeDekho aims to help students reclaim their fees, transition to colleges that align with their career goals, and ultimately feel empowered in their educational journey.

About CollegeDekho

CollegeDekho is Indias leading online platform dedicated to simplifying the higher education process. Founded in 2015 by Ruchir Arora, Rohit Saha and Saurabh Jain, CollegeDekho aims to simplify students lives by providing inclusive & relevant information on colleges, courses, and career paths to help students reach the right college and to help colleges to teach them better using outcome-oriented learning. With a mission to democratize access to professional counselling, CollegeDekho offers invaluable insights to help students make informed decisions about their future.

Key features of CollegeDekho include:

Comprehensive College Database: Detailed information on over 35,000 colleges nationwide.

Exhaustive Latest Information: Updated information on exams, courses, colleges, courses etc.

Free Professional Counselling: Guidance on career paths and college admissions to nearly 50% of India’s college Admits with over 41 Lakh leads and 200 Million Website Sessions annually..

Common Application Form: A streamlined application process for over 3,000 partner colleges.

Proven Results: Over 12 million students have received counselling, and over 200,000 have been enrolled across multiple colleges in India.

CollegeDekho Assured: Future Ready Degree programs launched by College Partners with CollegeDekho’s deep expertise in higher education

For more information check out – www.collegedekho.com.

