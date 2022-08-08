Colors Infinity scheduled to air ‘The Inventor Challenge’ from 27th August

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

‘The Inventor Challenge’, the one-of-a-kind reality show of Colors Infinity, is scheduled to air on 27th August, 2022. This unique show provides a platform for big ideas, where enterprising inventors will be getting an opportunity to put forward their proposals and turn them into a prototype before taking them forward.

These innovations will come to life under the advice and suggestions of a talented team comprising four panelists, Dhruv Madhok, Dhruv Bhasin, Sarover Zaidi and Malini Agarwal, who will guide the inventors and make their ideas come alive, under the mentorship of Vaibhav Chhabra and Anupama Gowda.

Launching from 27th August, 2022, the show will be aired on Colors Infinity and will stream on ‘The Inventor Challenge’ YouTube channel.

As the backbone of the show, the panelists will be seen guiding, as well as evaluating the inventors. The search for finding the great talents will start with participants from the maker community, discussing their ideas with the panelists, who will select a few promising inventors to move forward in the show. The mentors will, then, help in nurturing the ideas of the top two inventors. In the final countdown, these ideas will be made into reality and be presented to various consumer focus groups, on the basis of which, one winner will be picked in every episode.