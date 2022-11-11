Friday, November 11, 2022
‘Come Back Home. Help Indian Tech’: This CEO Inspires Those Laid Off In The Silicon Valley, Offers Jobs

After Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter fired 50 per cent of its workforce, a report suggested 90 per cent of the Indians employed in Twitter India has also been fired. Facebook-parent Meta faced criticism for firing 13,000 employees as part of cost-cutting mechanism.

New Delhi: Layoffs are not news anymore, which company does it matters more. Lately, thousands of Indians have been shown the door by big tech firms in Silicon Valley. Harsh Jain, the CEO and co-founder of Dream Sports, has asked all Indians, especially those with visa issues to come back to the country and help Indian tech realize its “hyper-growth potential” in the next decade.

“With all the 2022 Tech layoffs (52,000+!) in the US, please spread the word to remind Indians to come back home (specially those with visa issues) to help Indian Tech realise our hyper-growth potential in the next decade!”, Harsh Jain wrote on Twitter.

He also said to his audience that if there’s anyone who fits the above, that person should feel free to write to indiareturns@dreamsports.group. Harsh Jain added that Dream Sports is a profitable, $8 billion company with over 150 million users and 10 portfolio companies.

After Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter fired 50 per cent of its workforce, a report suggested 90 per cent of the Indians employed in Twitter India has also been fired. Facebook-parent Meta faced criticism for firing 13,000 employees as part of cost-cutting mechanism. Apart from that, top companies such as Microsoft,  Netflix et cetera also have either laid off employees or announced a hiring freeze.

Dream Sports is the parent company of Dream11 which is India’s biggest fantasy sports platform with over 13 crore users.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 9:50 AM IST





