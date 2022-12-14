Wednesday, December 14, 2022
National

Comedian Bhuvan Bam Is All Set To Debut On OTT, ‘Taaza Khabar’ Is The Year Ender Project- Watch

Youtuber and Comedian Bhuvan bam is all set for his first debut series Taaza Khabar. Bhuvan is going to debut on OTT platform. Taaza Khabar’s tesar is already creating a buzz all over the internet. watch video to know more.



Published: December 14, 2022 5:46 PM IST


By Video Desk

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam announced his OTT debut on Wednesday. by sharing two pictures on his Instagram account, Bhuvan revealed the title of the project, Taaza Khabar. The show will release on Disney+ Hotstar, later this year. Sharing the pictures, Bhuvan wrote, “Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support’s been a boon for me. New stuff this year.” In the first picture, Bhuvan is seen holding Taaza Khabar’s script. He also shared a picture of the script.As seen in the photo shared by Bhuvan, Taaza Khabar will be released under BB Ki Vines Productions and will be created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 5:46 PM IST





