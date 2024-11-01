Commercial cylinders, Jet fuel get costlier as oil marketing firms hike rates, check revised price…

Home

Oil Marketing Companies hiked prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders and aviation turbine fuel on November 1. Check revised prices here.

New Delhi: The prices of commercial LPG cylinders and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been hiked on Friday, November 1, by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), who regulate the pricing. Now, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 62 more. The price of jet fuel has been increased by 3.3 percent or Rs 2,941.5 per kilolitre to Rs 90,538.72 per kilolitre in Delhi, as per fuel retailers. The jet fuel price in Mumbai has increased to Rs 84,642.91 per kilolitre from Rs 81,866.

It is noteworthy that the price hike comes after two recent reductions, which made rates lowest in 2024.

On 1st October, there was a 6.3 percent cut in the cost of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), dropping it to Rs 5,883 for each kilolitre. This was on the heels of a 4.58 percent decrease, equivalent to Rs 4,495.5 per kilolitre, that occurred on the first day of September. What’s more, oil corporations have hiked up the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 62, climbing to a fresh price of Rs 1,802 in Delhi. With this change, the latest costs of commercial

LPG are set at Rs 1,754.50 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,911.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,964.50 in Chennai.

The rate of domestic LPG gas remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

It’s been the fourth month in a row where we are experiencing a steady rise in commercial LPG prices. A price increase of Rs 48.5 kicked in on the first of October, pushing the total cost to Rs 1,740. This was preceded by a modest hike of Rs 6.5 and a bit steeper of Rs 39 on August 1st and September 1st, respectively. This upward trend followed a series of price reductions spread over four months, where rates had dipped by Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder. In conclusion, these back to back four traditional hikes inflated the price by Rs 156 per cylinder.

Notably, oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of LPG gas and ATF on the first of every month as per international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

What can be a relief to people is that the prices of fuel continue to remain unchanged. Rates of fuel had been slashed by Rs 2 per litre in March this year. after the cut, Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi and diesel costs Rs 87.62.











