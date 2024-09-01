Home

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 39; Check New Rate and Other Details Here

New Delhi: The prices of the commercial LPG gas cylinders have been revised by the oil marketing companies. The rate of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 39 in Delhi, effective September 1. From today, the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,691.50 in the national capital.

To recall, the prices of cylinders dropped by Rs 30 in July. The rates witnessed another substantial reduction in June when the companies slashed them by Rs 69.50 and Rs 19 in May. The June 1st reduction had brought the retail price down to Rs 1,676, highlighting the significant fluctuations in pricing over a short period.

The frequent adjustments in LPG cylinder prices at the start of each month reflect the dynamic nature of the market. Various factors, such as international oil prices, taxation policies, and supply-demand dynamics, play a significant role in these pricing decisions.

Although the exact reasons behind the recent price changes have not been disclosed, it is evident that the oil marketing companies are responsive to the broader economic conditions and markets.

With the hike in prices, businesses across the national capital, which are reliant on LPG for their operations will be affected. Restaurants, hotels, and small-scale manufacturers may need to reassess their operational costs in light of this development.

As businesses adapt to these new prices, consumers may indirectly feel the effects through potential adjustments in service costs or product pricing.











