The CBDT has invited stakeholders’ comments till December 15 on the proposed draft common ITR form. CBDT also said hat ITR 1 and ITR 4 would continue, but those individuals who wish to do the common ITR filing may do so.

Common ITR Form: Pros & Cons EXPLAINED. Will It Make Income Tax Filing More Convenient?

New Delhi: The common income tax return (ITR) form proposed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) aims to replace six of the seven existing ITR forms — namely, ITR 1-6. The common ITR form does not include ITR 7 which is applicable to charitable institutions, business trusts, investment funds, et cetera.

Even though CBDT has proposed the common ITR form in a bid to simplify the process of ITR filing, the changes may seem challenging to several taxpayers. Let’s look into the pros and cons of the proposed common ITR form. When it floated the draft proposal for a common ITR form, CBDT said “The draft aims to bring ease of filing returns and reduce the time for filing the ITR by individuals and non-business-type taxpayers considerably”.

In the current scenario, a taxpayer has to select the right ITR form applicable to him or her while filing returns. This selection depends on factors such as status of the taxpayer, different modes of income, residential status, et cetera. In the proposed common ITR form, the taxpayer doesn’t have to go through the process of selecting the correct ITR form anymore.

The common ITR form, that’s filed online, will be asking a set of questions that will be on ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ basis. According to the answer given by the taxpayer, the website will furnish further questions. In an ET report, Sudhakar Sethuramanan, Partner, Deloitte India, cited an example of this saying if you checked ‘No’ to the question on ‘Income from house property’, then the questions linked to the house property such as address, whether it’s self-occupied or given on rent, et cetera will not be shown to the taxpayer.

Ankit Jain, Partner, Ved Jain & Associates said, “The common ITR form will also be pre-populated with the information which is already available with the tax department and the taxpayer would have to just confirm it to proceed. For example, the information in respect of the salary and deductions claimed by an employee (as reported by the employer) is already furnished by the employer. This information would be pre-filled in the common ITR form, and the employee will not have to calculate those details himself”.

The CBDT has invited stakeholders’ comments till December 15 on the proposed draft common ITR form. CBDT also said hat ITR 1 and ITR 4 would continue, but those individuals who wish to do the common ITR filing may do so.

Many experts have opined that the taxpayers need to more careful while replying to the ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ questions and be fully aware of the implications. Apart from that, because the entire process is online, the traffic on the tax department’s website would be too much in the last few days of the filing season which can lead to website crashing and several users being unable to complete the process.



